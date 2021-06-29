Trump: Herschel Walker Told Me He Will Run for Senate in Georgia

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump said that NFL great Herschel Walker is considering an election challenge to Georgia’s Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

Speaking to the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Trump said that while Walker has not made any final announcements, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and former Dallas Cowboys running back is thinking of running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, OutKick reported.

“He told me he’s going to,” Trump told the radio hosts. “I think he will. I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy, he’s a patriot, and he’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia. He was the greatest running back in the history of the state. He is one of the best in the history of the country.”

The MAGA president also said he thinks that Walker can knock the one-term Warnock out of his seat.

“I think he’d win. I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. Beating him would be very tough. And I think he’s going to run,” Trump said.

Walker will have to decide soon. Warnock won his Senate seat in a 2020 special election and his first term will already be over in January of 2023. In 2022, Warnock will have the option to run for a full six-year Senate term.

Walker has spoken publicly about mounting a challenge to Warnock. Last week, Walker posted a video to Twitter saying that he is preparing to “run with the big dogs” while squatting next to a Georgia license plate.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/JdKJ193Nkn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2021

If he does, it will be the first time the former NFL player has run for public office.

