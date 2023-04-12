Browns’ Perrion Winfrey Arrested on Misdemeanor Assault Charges

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges in Harris County, Texas, earlier this week.

According to court documents, Winfrey was arrested on Monday night and is accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing and pulling her with his hand.

The Browns informed Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot that they were aware of the situation and seeking additional details.

Winfrey, 22, was selected by the Browns in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. However, Winfrey’s rookie season was not without incident. In Week 2, he was suspended by the team for a disciplinary issue.

Perrion Winfrey #97 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Winfrey did appear in 13 games for Cleveland last year but was inactive for the other four. During the season, Winfrey amassed 22 tackles, two for loss, a half-sack, and two passes defensed.

