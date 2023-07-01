Titans’ Hassan Haskins Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend After She Liked Another Man’s Instagram Pic

Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation on Thursday over an alleged incident with his girlfriend on June 22.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Haskins and his girlfriend, Makiah Green, argued after he discovered that she had liked an Instagram pic of another man. The report claims that Green began throwing Haskins’ shoes on the floor. Haskins asked her to stop throwing the shoes, but after she refused, he allegedly threw her on the bed and strangled her for up to 15 seconds.

Haskins and Green then slapped each other until the running back allegedly threw her onto a dog crate and strangled her again.

The two reportedly got into another altercation on Thursday while ending their relationship. Green allegedly threatened to slash Haskins’ tires. According to reports, this prompted Hasking to kick in the front door of their home, point a cocked gun at her, and say, ” I hope you would.”

According to Pro Football Talk:

Haskins told police that Green attacked him with a broom, strangled him from behind, threw his PS5 from upstairs and put a hole in the wall. He provided a video to police of her attacking him and showed them a red bump on his neck. Haskins was jailed for the first incident and now is free on a $10,000 bond. Green was jailed for the second incident and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault/strangulation and felony vandalism. She is free on a $7,500 bond.

Both Haskins and Green are set to appear in court on July 10.