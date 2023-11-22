VIDEO: NFL Linebacker Shaq Leonard Still Shows Up to Hand Out Turkeys on the Day Colts Cut Him

On the same day that the Indianapolis Colts unexpectedly cut linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the player still showed up for a charity event despite it being the worst day of his career.

Leonard has a fairly solid record from his draft in Round 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is a three-time Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro, the 2021 forced fumble leader, and in his first year back in 2018, he was the Rookie of the Year and NFL tackles leader.

But on November 21, the Colts waived him, sending him off into the sunset.

Despite that setback on Tuesday, the 28-year-old South Carolina native was seen in Indianapolis helping a charity hand out turkeys to needy families, just as he promised he would.

Only hours after losing her job, there he was:

#Colts LB Shaq Leonard joked that he felt like Craig from the movie “Friday” since he got cut on his day off, but he still showed up to pass out turkeys to the Indy community for Thanksgiving. “I’m all about giving back. Through tough times, good times, no matter what it is.” pic.twitter.com/EGm72Y0J7n — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 21, 2023

Of course, granted, Leonard has been beset by injuries over the last two seasons. In 2022, he played in only three games and made just a single start. And this year, the team had cut back on his playing time. He not only had two back injuries, but he has also complained about nerve issues that have limited his ability to explode off the line.

“It was shocking,” Leonard said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “I asked for a November meeting. I guess I got a November meeting. I guess you’ve got to be careful what you ask for.”

The player recently complained publicly about his reduced playing time and said on Tuesday that maybe that had something to do with the team’s decision to cut him.

“I always say that they say [complaints] are OK until you step on toes. I said that two weeks ago, and I still stand by it. I don’t know if that played a part. Do I think it plays somewhat of a part in it? Yes, because they could see it as a distraction. But I tried to be respectful with my answer,” he said.

“Everybody doesn’t understand my drive,” he added. “Everybody doesn’t understand how competitive I am. … It’s cool. There’s no hard feelings.”

The timing has left him past the trade deadline, so he must clear waivers before becoming a free agent. Still, he is guaranteed the remaining $15.7 million base salary for 2023.

