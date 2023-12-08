Sean McDermott: 9/11 Article Was a ‘Hurtful’ Attack on My Character

On Thursday, Bills coach Sean McDermott apologized for using the 9/11 terrorists as an example of “the importance of communication and being on the same page with the team.”

McDermott made the reference in 2019. His comments resurfaced because of an article about McDermott’s tenure with the team written by Tyler Dunne at GoLongTD.com.

The article critically examines McDermott’s time with the team and charges the Bills coach with a lack of accountability. Though he apologized for the 9/11 remarks, McDermott views the entirety of the article as an attack on his character.

“I know who I am,” McDermott said. “I know how I try to do things. Am I without flaw? No, I’m not without flaw and I say that humbly. I believe we try and do things right here. It doesn’t mean that everything we do is right, people are going to have their own opinions. I believe we’ve won a lot of games here since we’ve arrived and I’m confident in that. I’m confident in this football team. People are going to have their opinions, I can’t control that.”

McDermott got a vote of confidence Friday from Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

“Obviously, when you’re in leadership positions, you’ve got a lot of people looking up to you, and none of us are perfect, OK,” said Beane.

“I think Sean acknowledged that. I went into the team meeting yesterday, I think he talked to [the media] first, went into the team meeting and I thought it was very authentic. I thought the guys all saw that, felt that, and know Sean for who he is. I think you guys that have been around here some years know who Sean’s character is. I’ll stand by his character every day of the week.”

McDermott is not expected to face any disciplinary action from the team for his 9/11 reference.