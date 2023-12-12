‘This Hurts My Soul’: LeBron James Blasted for Sitting During the National Anthem

Lakers star LeBron James has taken a beating on social media after he entered the Galen Center at USC during the national anthem and sat down while the song played before his son Bronny’s first game with the Trojans.

“The 19-year-old son of the NBA superstar made his debut for the Trojans on Sunday, just months after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during practice,” noted Whiskey Riff. “But it was LeBron’s actions pregame that are drawing attention online.

“Video shows LeBron walking into the Galen Center during the national anthem ahead of the matchup between the Trojans and the Long Beach State 49ers. But instead of remaining standing, LeBron promptly takes his seat courtside, and remains seated during the anthem,” it added.

The online backlash came swiftly, with social media users accusing the athlete of disrespecting the Star-Spangled Banner.

As a Black woman, this hurts my soul. Lebron should thank God every day for this great nation and this song that represents his freedom. Instead he shits on us every chance he gets. https://t.co/YQ0LUngsro — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) December 13, 2023

Basketball player LeBron James interrupts National Anthem by walking across the basketball court as players stand in respect then refuses to stand still before taking a seat while the National Anthem is still being sung. pic.twitter.com/zQczFWbD7q — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 13, 2023

LeBron sits during the Anthem. Entrance timing seems a bit disrespectful too. pic.twitter.com/FHOTh5GODA — eve (@eveforamerica) December 13, 2023

LeBron James casually walks into the basketball arena while the National Anthem is playing and takes a seat. Zero respect for the country that gave him the opportunity to be a basketball star. Zero respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire. Zero respect… pic.twitter.com/NaTmdeOabx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

LeBron James attends his son’s college basketball game. COMPLETELY ignores the National Anthem. Anti-American scum. Should have never been allowed on Team USA in the olympics. I know the wokesters are going to attack me for this tweet. Kiss my black ass!pic.twitter.com/wDpPEUDARB — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) December 13, 2023

LeBron James publicly supported the national anthem kneelers during the height of the controversy. He even said that he stopped being a Dallas Cowboys fan due to the team’s initial stance on anthem kneeling.

“There was just a lot of things that was going on during when guys were kneeling, and guys were having freedom of speech,” James said at the time. “They wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ And I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

