REPORT: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Likely to Avoid Fines for Tirade Against Refs

NFL insiders are signaling that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will probably not face any fines or penalties for his on-field tirade against officials during the Dec. 10 2-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that the NFL seems to be preparing to “let it go,” according to Bleacher Report.

Graziano claimed that he has learned that “there’s no indication Mahomes was abusive, and it sounds like the league will probably let this go. But if it finds out something was said that crosses a line, Mahomes could end up paying a fine.”

As the game neared its end Sunday, the Chiefs made a play that could have given them the game-winning touchdown, but the refs invalidated that play and ruled that wide receiver Kadarius Toney was offsides.

The rule sent Mahomes into a tirade.

He eventually apologized for his antics after the play.

“There was no warning throughout the entire game,” Mahomes explained. “And then you wait; there’s a minute left in the game to make a call like that. It’s tough, man. I’m at a loss for words because regardless of whether we win or lose, just at the end of the day, another game, and we’re talking about the refs, Not what we really want in the NFL for football.”

Still, his temper tantrum on the field did not sit well with many, who quickly jumped to social media to flame Mahomes for his over-the-top reaction to the call.

