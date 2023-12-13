Fans Blast Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes for Temper Tantrum During Second Straight Loss

Fans rushed to social media to blast Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for his temper tantrum Sunday after what he claimed was the “worst call” he’s “ever seen” from the refs.

As the Chiefs continued to spiral to their 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bill and after failing to convert a 4th & 15, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback went on a tirade on the field that got so heated that teammates had to hold him back from confronting the officials.

Frustration appears to be growing for Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/0z48D67jKL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Video of the play seems to show that the refs were right to call Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney offsides and scotching the Chiefs’ last chance to score a game-winning touchdown.

Mahones was heard carping that the refs made the “Worst fucking call I’ve ever seen.”

However, fans and social media users had less sympathy for Mahomes than he may have hoped.

Patrick Mahomes acting like a baby because the Chiefs who get more calls than any team in the NFL is hilarious. For a second I thought this video was Jackson Mahomes pic.twitter.com/gwq7V3JBQ2 — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/P2ZzbRG3Fe — NFM (@mostdope8989) December 11, 2023

I get why super star QB Patrick Mahomes is upset, but he’s dead wrong. The officials weren’t. Now in that moment would you rather an official not throw the flag? Hell ya, but it’s not their job to see in to the future & know that throwing this flag negates one of the greatest… pic.twitter.com/sWueASDKa1 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 11, 2023

Mahomes needs to grow the fuck up. This is some next level crybaby bullshit. Your receiver lined up offsides, the flag was thrown when the ball was snapped. This isn’t some phantom flag conspiracy. Straight up loser mentality and behavior. pic.twitter.com/jBKhQGHHVn — TeeJay's PMT (@MrThuankm) December 11, 2023

So Andy Reid and Mahomes both admit Toney was lined up offsides, but say you can't call that "ticky tack" penalty at that point in the game. The Chiefs literally won the Super Bowl last season on a ticky tack holding call, then kicked a FG with 8 seconds left pic.twitter.com/oLDKmz9oV8 — Crazy Bills Fan (@CrazyBillsFan) December 11, 2023

Kadarius Toney watching Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes make fools of themselves yelling at the refs pic.twitter.com/gim0Ddi5ta — ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) December 11, 2023

He’s a spoiled brat now. I remember the days when he was humble and sympathic. — Lutz A. Keferstein (@Ellutzzzo) December 11, 2023

