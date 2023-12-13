Fans Blast Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes for Temper Tantrum During Second Straight Loss

Pat Mahomes
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Fans rushed to social media to blast Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for his temper tantrum Sunday after what he claimed was the “worst call” he’s “ever seen” from the refs.

As the Chiefs continued to spiral to their 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bill and after failing to convert a 4th & 15, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback went on a tirade on the field that got so heated that teammates had to hold him back from confronting the officials.

Video of the play seems to show that the refs were right to call Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney offsides and scotching the Chiefs’ last chance to score a game-winning touchdown.

Mahones was heard carping that the refs made the “Worst fucking call I’ve ever seen.”

However, fans and social media users had less sympathy for Mahomes than he may have hoped.

