Elon Musk Shreds ‘Virtue’ Signaling Mavs Owner Mark Cuban on DEI policies: ‘His Hypocrisy Convinces No One’

Tesla Entrepreneur and X chief Elon Musk blasted Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban and accused the NBA owner of “hypocrisy” for supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Cuban went on an extended defense of DEI policies in a lengthy discussion on X this week, where he met much resistance from the race-based policy’s detractors. Indeed, even Ohio’s Republican Sen. J.D. Vance slammed the NBA owner over his absurd defense of the policies.

During Cuban’s tirade in support of DEI, Elon Musk also went on the attack against Cuban’s left-wing contentions.

At one point during Cuban’s X post support of DEI, Musk joked, “Mark Cuban is desperately trying to signal his ‘virtue,’ but his hypocrisy convinces no one.”

Musk was replying to an X user who had tried to get Cuban to respond to the idea of excusing discrimination against Asians in college admissions, a question that Cuban avoided answering.

Mark Cuban is desperately trying to signal his “virtue”, but his hypocrisy convinces no one — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2024

Musk has also been posting on DEI policies, but unlike the left-wing Cuban, Musk has been decidedly in opposition to the concept.

In one post, for instance, Musk wrote, “DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it.”

DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it. https://t.co/HM94ZZmfhU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

In another post, Musk called DEI “immoral” and “illegal.”

“DEI, because it discriminates on the basis of race, gender and many other factors, is not merely immoral, it is also illegal,” he said.

DEI, because it discriminates on the basis of race, gender and many other factors, is not merely immoral, it is also illegal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

