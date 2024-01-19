Bills Asking Fans to Help Shovel Snow Ahead of Playoff Game Against Chiefs for $20 an Hour

With the Buffalo Bills playing another home playoff game and Old Man Winter still casting his spell over Upstate New York, Bills fans are once again baling their team out, literally.

The Bills are scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 PM EST on Sunday. While forecasts predict that the snowfall will cease before the start of the game, heavy snows are expected again, and the team is reaching out to their loyal fan base for help.

Last week’s Wild Card game had to be postponed from Saturday to Monday because snowfall was expected to continue through the game. So, at least this week’s forecast doesn’t think that will happen.

Nonetheless, fans are needed.

The Bills are asking for fans over 18 or under 18 with proper working papers to work on clearing snow from the stadium starting Friday at 2 PM EST and continuing until the job is done.

The reward for their labors? In addition to getting to host a playoff game? $20 an hour.

The team invites helpers to bring whatever shovels they may have. However, if necessary, the team will provide one. Friday is expected to be the heaviest snow day, with an 80 percent likelihood. But, the chances of snow drop dramatically after that, with a 24 percent chance on Saturday and a 9 percent chance on Sunday.