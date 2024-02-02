Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Wants to Live in a Trailer Park

If you are a resident of a Los Angeles-are trailer park, you’re about to get a really rich neighbor.

Newly minted Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh declared at his introductory press conference that he has big plans for his tenure in Los Angeles. Those plans include championships, not just one, but multiple championships. They include winning while treating people in a “first-class manner” and approaching each day with a “humble” attitude.

And Harbaugh plans to start working towards all this while living in a trailer park.

“We’re in one of the great cities there is. One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning,” Harbaugh said.

“It needs to be multiple—multiple championships. We’re going to be humble and hungry, but that’s our goal. That’s our goal, is to treat people in a first-class manner to win multiple championships.”

But wait, there’s more.

“I told my wife this — should I tell them?” he paused, laughing.

“Okay, so, I want to drive my RV out and go to a trailer park, like down by the water or by Disneyland. There are two that I’ve researched that are close to the facility. I want to ‘Jim Rockford ‘ it for the next couple of months until we move into the new facility. I have that thought going through my head.”

Harbaugh stressed his appreciation for his wife’s support during his career.

“My beautiful wife, Sarah, who does so much,” he said. “Thank goodness for mothers. All that you do in supporting me, supporting our family. The best, just the best thing that has happened to me. You’re the best, tremendous.”

Harbaugh inked his deal with the Chargers only a few short weeks after leading his alma mater, Michigan, to their first national championship since 1997. The former Wolverine head coach is slated to earn $16 million annually while coaching the Chargers. A sum that should cover his trailer park costs.