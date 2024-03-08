WATCH: Thunder Center Bismack Biyombo Collapses on Sideline During Game

A scary moment occurred during Oklahoma City’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night after center Bismack Biyombo collapsed on the sideline.

Biyombo high-fived teammates as they came off the floor during a second-quarter timeout. Then, suddenly, Biyombo began leaning backward and ultimately fell to the floor.

Concerned teammates and staff immediately surrounded Biyombo. A wheelchair was brought out, but Biyombo eventually exited the court under his power. Though, he did not return to the game.

Fortunately, he was cleared by doctors who did not detect any serious medical issues.

Biymbo is a 31-year-old native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He is in his 12th year in the NBA and signed with the Thunder in February.

The Thunder defeated the Trail Blazers 128-120.