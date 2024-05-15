Miniature Poodle ‘Sage’ Wins ‘Best in Show’ at Westminster Kennel Club Competition

More than 2,500 prestigious pooches competed in 2024’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, with only one outstanding long-time competitor taking home the gold.

Sage, a miniature poodle from Houston, Texas, and her handler, Kaz Hosaka, celebrated their impressive win at the 148th annual Westminster competition on May 14, TODAY reported.

Hosaka, who shared that this show was his 45th and final time competing at Westminster, was beyond words in excitement upon winning “best in show.”

“No words…I’m so happy. Exciting,” he told FOX Sports in a post-show interview.

“She gave me a great performance…I’m proud of this dog,” he continued. “Today’s the day. My last show.”

"No words. I am so happy." Breeder and handler Kaz Hosaka wins Best in Show in his 45th and final Westminster Show with Sage the Miniature Poodle 🏆❤️@WKCDOGS x @JamieLittleTV pic.twitter.com/9gnblRlKbj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 15, 2024

The competition kicked off on May 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens.

The top dogs were filtered through “best of breed competitions” and “group rounds” before partaking in the final face-off, according to TODAY.

Sage, an adorable all-black poodle, represented the non-sporting group in the last round.

A Bethesda, Maryland, German Shepard named Mercedes, handled by Kent Boyles, was awarded the title of “reserve best in show,” or second place. The four-year-old also took the runner-up prize in the 2023 Westminster show in Orlando, Florida, Montgomery Community Media reported.

An animal rights activist carrying a sign urging viewers to “boycott breeders” was arrested while trying to climb into the ring, according to Newsmax.

The protester was “quickly intercepted” and was among three demonstrators taken into custody.