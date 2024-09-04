Donald Trump Thanks Brittany Mahomes for ‘Strongly Defending’ Him

The woke mob went after Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for her social media posts supporting Donald Trump. Now, the GOP nominee is thanking the NFL player’s wife for sticking to her guns despite the criticism.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM,” the GOP nominee added.

He concluded by saying, “What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Trump was reacting to the controversy swirling around the NFL wife’s social media activity in August.

Late in August, Mahomes was attacked for liking some of Donald Trump’s posts, including one that called to seal the border and to keep transgender women from playing in women’s sports.

After that, Mahomes reacted to the “haters” who criticized her for appearing to like a pro-Trump social media post and accused them of having “deep-rooted issues” if they are adults who are still acting like high schoolers.

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed, and you hate to see others doing well,” she scoffed.

Despite the backlash, she later tripled down on her support for Trump. In the face of the criticism, Mahomes was seen liking a post that had the message “TRUMP-VANCE 2024” in it, along with several other Trump-related posts.

She also insisted she does not “give a f*ck” what people say about her support of the Trump-Vance ticket.

