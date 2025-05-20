VIDEO: WWE Star Suffers Grisly Knee Injury During Match

A scripted sport went terribly off script Monday night, as WWE star Zoey Stark suffered a gruesome knee injury during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Monday Night Raw.

The brutal scene went down as Stark, who appeared to be attempting a drop kick on rival Kairi Sane, fell awkwardly and immediately began writhing on the mat in agony.

A closer, slow-motion shot:

Once it became apparent that Stark was seriously injured, a trainer slid into the ring to tend to her and eventually assisted her out of the ring. The match went on with Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane facing off against each other.

No further updates have been given on Stark’s condition. Fans on X were quick to offer their support to the injured wrestler.

Zoey Stark, whose real name is Theresa Serrano, made her mark with NXT before making the roster with RAW in 2023. One of the highlights of her career came when she won a tag team championship with Iyo Sky in NXT.