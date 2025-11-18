Injured New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo jumped into a major brawl with members of the WWE during Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden on Monday despite his serious ankle injury.

Skattebo, who is already missing the rest of the season due to a gnarly ankle injury, wasn’t injured enough to keep him from going head-to-head with the WWE’s Dominik Mysterio, apparently.

Skattebo was in attendance at the wrestling event with several Giants teammates when the wrestling trio dubbed “Judgement Day” decided to take verbal aim at the rookie. Mysterio started in on comedian Andrew Schulz, who was seated next to Skattebo and his pals.

Mysterio also began taunting Skattebo, bellowing that New York hadn’t won a title in a long time. “Can you count, Cam? How many years?” Mysterio said, adding, “He don’t know. He can’t count.”

During the comedian and the wrestler’s back-and-forth, Schulz tried to pull the mic Mysterio was holding, prompting the wrestler to give Schulz a hard shove. That, in turn, caused Skattebo to jump up in defense and go face-to-face with the WWE wrestler.

Wrestler JD McDonagh then intervened, yelling to Skattebo, “What are you gonna do?”

Skattebo responded with a shove of his own, sending the wrestler to the ground naturally, which sent both sides to a set-to.

It does not appear that anyone was seriously injured in this unplanned brawl.

Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury during the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and finished his rookie season with 617 scrimmage yards (410 rushing, 207 receiving) and seven total touchdowns.

