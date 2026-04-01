Watch Live: Donald Trump Delivers Primetime Address on Iran

President Donald Trump delivers a primetime address to the nation about the conflict with Iran on Wednesday, April 1.

The president announced earlier Wednesday that Iran had requested a ceasefire, which he would consider once the Strait of Hormuz was re-opened.

Ahead of Trump’s primetime address, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a video explaining the timing of the U.S. military strikes on Iran, explaining the decision was made to prevent Iran from building up enough conventional weapons that keeping them from developing nuclear arms would become impossible in the future.

“We were on the verge of an Iran that had so many missiles and so many drones that no one could do anything about their nuclear weapons program in the future,” Rubio declared. “That was an intolerable risk.”