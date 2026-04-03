Tiger Woods’ Private Jet Lands in Switzerland After DUI Arrest

A private plane believed to be carrying Tiger Woods touched down in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday morning, a place that the 15-time major champ will call home over the next several weeks as he undergoes inpatient treatment for substance abuse following his arrest for DUI.

It is unconfirmed if Woods was on the plane, but it is known that he owns the aircraft. It is further known that Zurich is home to two of the top treatment centers — Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice — that many athletes and celebrities choose for treatment far from prying eyes.

Private jet trackers report that the aircraft was headed back to the U.S. on Friday afternoon.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods said in an announcement on Tuesday. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time.”

While Woods passed a breathalyzer test administered at the scene of the March 27 accident, where he rolled his Land Rover, he refused to take a urine test. Two hydrocodone pills were found in his possession, and officers at the scene strongly suspected that he was impaired.

“Woods has undergone several invasive back surgeries and has stated in the past that he has pain medications prescribed legally,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports.

“Friday’s arrest is his second DUI since 2017. And in 2021, he got into a car wreck that left him seriously injured and kept him off the golf course for more than a year as he recovered. He was not charged with DUI in the 2021 wreck.”