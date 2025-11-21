Dave Toub, special teams coach for Kansas City Chiefs, rebuked President Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s new kickoff rule aimed protecting players from injury.

Under the new NFL rule, during kickoff, players on the kicking side must wait at the 40-yard line until the ball is either caught or hits the ground or touches a returning player until they can charge down the field. The ball is also kicked from the 35-yard line.

The president called the rule “terrible” during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game. It hurts the pageantry,” Trump said. “I’ve told that to (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell, and I don’t think it’s any safer. I mean, you still have guys crashing into each other.”

Toub, who has been coaching special teams for 20 years in both Chicago and now Kansas City, told reporters that the president “has no idea what’s going on.”

“He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on with the kickoff rule,” said Toub. “So take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it.”

