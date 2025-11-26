NFL to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with Special Footballs, Commemorative Coins

The NFL has revealed its plans to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary with specially designed footballs and a host of other commemorative efforts.

The league is working in close coordination with the White House’s 250 Task Force.

“The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary,” Goodell said. “The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation, and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country’s history and celebrate our collective future.”

One of the major changes will come to the footballs themselves.

The NFL logo on the footballs will shrink to make way for the “America 250” branding, which will be clearly visible on the ball.

In addition, there will be America 250-themed end zone markings. However, it’s unclear whether the league would remove the current social justice-themed markings in the end zone to make room for the “America 250” messages. Or, whether the two will exist side-by-side.

Other tributes include referees flipping special commemorative coins and team shops selling America 250 fan gear.

“Teams have already received the special balls, which will be used starting with Week 18 games on Jan. 3-4,” ESPN reports. “Plans are still being finalized for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, and into the 2026 season.”