A kickboxer in Britain pulled a car with just his testicles in an attempt to raise awareness about men’s mental health.

John Stephenson, 50, pulled a 4,500-pound car about 150 feet using nothing but his own balls.

“When I’d finished, my plums were bright purple, but I’m still firing on all cylinders,” he told YorkshireLive.

Stephenson showed his sense of humor again by munching on a bag of nuts as he pulled off the stunt.

YorkshireLive reports that Stephenson is the first Briton to ever pull a vehicle with his balls, which is not surprising.

The ballsy Brit hopes his

“I want to use this to encourage people to look after themselves,” he told The Daily Star.

“Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and ask for help if you think you need it. A lot of men don’t, and they feel like they’ve got an ego to maintain,” he said.

Stephenson tied a scarf around his testicles and tied it to a rope to make the connection between him and the car.

“They don’t talk and let their problems get the better of them,” Stephenson said of his fellow man. “I always say that men who talk can heal.”