Big 12 Scraps LED Glass Floor After Player Suffers Injury

The much-talked-about LED floor that was to serve as the playing surface for the Big XII basketball tournament has been scrapped in favor of a traditional hardwood surface.

“After consultation with the coaches of our four semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the tournament,” Big XII Commissioner Brett Yormark told CBS Sports in a statement.

The abrupt, late decision to ditch the LED floor comes after multiple players and coaches voiced concerns about the lack of traction on the high-tech floor.

Not only that, on Thursday night, star guard Christian Anderson slipped and suffered a minor injury during the Texas Tech-Iowa State game.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Kansas coach Bill Self told SI’s Pat Forde of the commissioner’s decision.

The new (or traditional) hardwood floor was installed on Friday morning.