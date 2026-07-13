Tampa Bay Buccaneers Criticized for Using Grandfather Hit by Bison in Preseason Hype Video

The social media team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has some explaining to do, at least according to some online.

With the World Cup winding down and the ides of July fast approaching, the operators of the Buccaneers X account decided to take the instance of a recent viral Bison attack to divert people’s attention to the NFL season just around the corner.

In this, they succeeded. But did they go too far?

“Flipping out because it’s almost football season,” the Bucs social media team wrote in the video’s caption.

The man in the video, identified as Carl Isom-McDaniel, was visiting Yellowstone National Park along with his grandson. Who, as coincidence would have it, was wearing an NFL jersey at the time of the attack. The incident occurred Friday evening at Bridge Bay Campground near Yellowstone Lake, according to several reports.

McDaniel suffered multiple broken bones but luckily escaped with his life.

Because the retired grandfather survived the attack, the Bucs likely felt safe using the incident in the video. Nonetheless, several fans online strongly disagreed with the use of the Bison clip in the hype video.

Again, McDaniel himself laughed off the incident after getting out of surgery. So, maybe it’s not the biggest deal ever. Again, he had several broken bones and could have easily died.

What say you? Fair? Or foul?