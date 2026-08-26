Bodycam Footage of 49ers Owner Jed York’s Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution Released

Bodycam footage has captured the moment police approached 49ers owner Jed York before his arrest for soliciting prostitution in an Ohio trailer park for an alleged $160.

The video featured York, dressed in a Yankee shirt, appearing surprised as police approached his vehicle in East Palestine, Ohio. He did not resist arrest.

When officers asked York if he planned to meet anyone, he replied that he had no plans and was “just driving.” Later, the officers discovered several hundred dollars in $20 bills before loading him into the police car.

“He’s got a shit ton of cash,” one officer could be heard saying in the video.

“It’s crazy the people that do this,” another officer said.

“They could do whatever they want. They could do other things. They could go other ways. It’s wild,” he added.

According to The Athletic, York pleaded “no contest Monday morning to two misdemeanor charges: disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, spent two days in a Columbiana County Jail, and will be ordered to pay $1,150 in fines.

Police used an undercover advertisement to set up a meeting with York, who responded to the ad on Saturday, and then again later that day. The undercover officer posing as a woman didn’t respond either time. York’s next message came at 9:11 a.m. on Sunday when he texted that he was driving in from Boardman, Ohio, about 15 miles north. The two negotiated a price, $160 for one hour of “full service sexual activity,” according to the report, and York was directed to a fictitious lot number in the mobile home park. Driving an Avis rental car, York was seen arriving in the mobile home park. When he couldn’t find the lot number, he went back onto the main road, where police stopped him. According to the report, a test text message showed that York’s phone had been used to set up the meeting. Police seized the phone and the $160.

York has not publicly addressed the incident, and the NFL said in a statement on Monday that it will be reviewing its personal conduct policy.

York became the 49ers franchise principal owner in 2024.