MicahJo Barnett, a football player for a small Missouri college, died during a game Saturday from a “medical emergency” after making a touchdown, according to reports. He was only 20 years old.

The William Jewell College running back reportedly collapsed on the sidelines after making a touchdown during the first quarter of the August 29 game against Fort Lewis College at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Missouri, according to Us Weekly.

Liberty Police Captain Nathan Mulch told the media that medical personnel were on hand and the player was quickly transported to a local hospital. Still, medical professionals were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of death has not yet been reported.

The game was paused while Barnett was being treated, and then completely canceled after he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

William Jewell College students later organized a vigil in Barnett’s honor on Saturday night.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we appreciate all of the support that we have received from the greater community … We join with the greater Liberty community … [to mourn] the passing of MicahJo Barnett,” university president Dr. Dave Van Horn said at a press conference on Saturday. “I want to say that we appreciate the response that we’ve received from the sheriff’s office, the police department, the EMS department, our school, the physician for the team … Everybody responded so quickly, so well.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss,” the college said in a statement.

Fort Lewis College athletic director Shawn Jakubowski offered condolences from his team and college, as well.

“Our hearts are with [MicahJo’s] family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time,” Jakubowski said in a post on X. “Fort Lewis counseling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players have the support they need.”

Barnett was recently named a 2025-26 Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honoree and led the team in rushing last season.

He is survived by his six siblings and his parents.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston