Bills Add Canadian National Anthem to Pregame at Home Opener

In addition to a brand-new stadium, Bills fans will be treated to something else during the home opener of the 2026 season: a second anthem.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they will play the Canadian national anthem, O Canada, in addition to the Star-Spangled Banner when they host the Detroit Lions for the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium on September 17.

The move is an attempt by the team to honor its significant Canadian fanbase, given its proximity to the northern border. Some estimates place the Buffalo Bills’ Canadian season ticket holder percentage at 10-15%.

The team says that the group Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian anthem.

Hearing O Canada likely won’t be new to Buffalo fans. The city’s NHL team, the Sabres, already play the song before the start of every game.

The home opener is set for 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.