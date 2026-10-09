WATCH: Dak Prescott Locks Eyes with Employee Who Called Cowboys Loss ‘Embarrassing’ in Tunnel

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed themselves Thursday night, losing at home to a 0-4 team led by a backup quarterback. But that doesn’t mean they want to hear about it, especially from employees.

As Dak Prescott made the long walk through the tunnel on his way to the locker room, with the sting of the 24-16 loss to a hapless Bucs team led by an undrafted rookie quarterback fresh in his mind, a man employed at the stadium, or as a valet driver, said the word “embarrassing” as Prescott walked by.

Prescott turned and glared at the employee.

“He heard me,” the man said.

“He say it once I looked off, huh?” Prescott replied.

The Cowboys had a chance to wrest victory from certain national embarrassment when they were driving, needing a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, with under two minutes remaining.

However, an on-target pass from Prescott hit tight end Jake Ferguson in the facemask, sending the ball high into the air where it fell into the waiting arms of Bucs safety Alex Anzalone, all but ending Dallas’ hopes for a comeback.

Reporters questioned Prescott about the interaction with the man in the tunnel in his post-game press conference.

“Not that they’re wrong,” Prescott told reporters.

“But the thing was, I don’t know if it was an employee or a driver. Whoever it was, he’s free to speak his mind. When he said it, I just happened to look at him. When I turned my head back, he said something else. That’s the part that you know just as a man or just a person, feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it. Don’t cower away from the reaction you’re going to get… Just say it… I hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you.”