Aaron Rodgers Slams NFL Over 17-Game Schedule: It’s Just ‘For the Extra Revenue’

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers criticized the National Football League for a cash-grab 17-game schedule, a deal he says is bad for players’ safety and health.

After the Steelers beat the Saints 16-10 in Paris, France, Rodgers raised concerns about the NFL’s schedule, which went from a 16-game, 18-week regular season to 17 games in 18 weeks.

“I think it would have been phenomenal for the game,” Rodgers said, according to the New York Post. “Now the owners wanted to push for 17 games for the extra revenue and because they care so much about player safety.”

He added that giving players a second bye week would add to their health and safety.

He also thought expanding U.S. football overseas is a great idea.

“It would be awesome to see them have international week,” Rodgers insisted. “I think it would be great for the game and expansion of the game. I wish there was a mandate though from the league — and they would have to open up their pocket books too which, I don’t know, maybe they are a little tight on money — I think they should mandate every team coming Sunday or Monday. To really enjoy the culture and the place you are going. You can do events in those cities and outreach stuff and community stuff. But they won’t because they are tight [on money].”

The game in Paris faced some concern, though, as the riots and unrest continue to surge throughout the City of Lights.

The fear for player safety was bad enough that the Steelers canceled a public event they had planned before the game.

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