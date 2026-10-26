GRAPHIC VIDEO: Thunder Star Jalen Williams Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams suffered one of the worst injuries ever caught on video in the final moments of Sunday’s game.

The highly disturbing video shows the violence and extent of the injury, as well as the emotional response of his teammates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tried and failed to hold back tears after watching his fellow guard lie on the floor in obvious agony.

WARNING: The video is extremely graphic and not for the squeamish.

Williams raised his hands to his mouth in shock after seeing the extent of his injury. Medical staff immediately covered his clearly dislocated ankle with a towel as fans and players watched in shock.

In all, the game was paused for at least 5-7 minutes while the star guard was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the floor. As they wheeled him off, Williams raised his hand and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd, who roared a full, standing ovation for the stricken player.

“I just feel bad for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s obviously going to be tough without a player like that. But he’s not gone forever. He’ll be back better than ever, and we know it. We’ve just got to hold the fort down until he comes back.”

The team has yet to make a statement on Williams’ long-term prognosis, but, needless to say, the Thunder will be without Williams for an extended period.