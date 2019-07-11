Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Presidential Social Media Summit

President Donald Trump will speak Thursday afternoon during a “Presidential Social Media Summit” at the White House about tech companies and their political discrimination within online communities.

The White House announced the event in June, telling Breitbart News that “This event will bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.” Several pro-Trump influencers have been invited.

In the hour before Trump’s speech, bad news hit several social media platforms. Twitter suffered a wide-ranging blackout thanks to technical difficulties, and Facebook-owned Instagram is losing its luster for influencers hoping to leverage their followings to market products.