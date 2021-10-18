Facebook to Hire 10,000 Workers for ‘Metaverse’ Project – in Europe

Social media giant Facebook reportedly plans to create 10,000 new jobs in the EU over the next five years to build its “Metaverse” project.

Reuters reports that tech giant Facebook is planning to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years. The majority of the jobs will be linked to efforts to develop Facebook’s “Metaverse” project, an online digital world where people can communicate in a virtual environment that Facebook envisions to be the future of remote work, community interaction, and gaming.

In a blog post discussing the Metaverse, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg stated: “No one company will own and operate the Metaverse. Bringing this to life will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers.”

Facebook’s main aim is to make interacting within the Metaverse as close to interacting in real life, using augmented and virtual reality technology to make the experience as seamless as possible. Facebook has committed $50 million to the development of the Metaverse and has begun testing its own remote working app which allows Oculus Quest 2 VR headset owners to interact with each other in a virtual meeting space.

Facebook has not outlined exactly what positions it will be filling in the EU or where they will be based, but Clegg wrote in the blog post: “We look forward to working with governments across the EU to find the right people and the right markets to take this forward, as part of an upcoming recruitment drive across the region.”

Read more at Reuters here.

