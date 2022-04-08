Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to address panicked Twitter employees following his purchase of a large portion of Twitter stock and appointment to the censor-happy company’s board of directors. One employee of the far-left company asked on an internal message board: “We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world,” the employee asked. “How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?”

The Washington Post reports that following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of a large share of Twiter stock and appointment to the social network’s board of directors, many leftist employees expressed worries over the new addition to the company. Now, it’s expected that Musk will address employees internally in an effort to address any employee fears.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an internal AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Musk to reassure employees. “We say that Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [at] Twitter are what’s happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week,” Agrawal wrote in a email sent Thursday inviting staff to the AMA. “Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him.”

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the AMA to the Washington Post. Musk tweeted about his involvement with the company on Tuesday, stating: “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.”

One Twitter employee noted in the company’s internal Slack: “Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject” of an internal investigation. The employee asked: “Are board members held to the same standard?”

Another employee stated that others were struggling with the introduction of a leader that might not be aligned with the company’s values. “We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world,” that employee asked. “How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?”

Another employee who previously worked at Tesla commented that he “witnessed the awful changes in company culture that followed” after Musk became CEO of Tesla. “I’m extremely unnerved right now, because I’ve seen what he can do firsthand,” the employee said.

