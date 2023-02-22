Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently predicted that Google’s dominance in the search market will fall as AI becomes more prevalent in the tech industry. Microsoft has been aggressively pushing the adoption of ChatGPT’s AI chatbot technology in its Bing search engine, which has frequently given completely unhinged answers to unsuspecting users.

Business Insider reports that in a recent podcast interview, Bill Gates stated that AI is set to revolutionize the tech industry in the coming decade, and the race to dominate the AI-powered search engine market has begun. Gates predicted that as AI technology advances, Google’s search engine profits will fall in the future.

Gates recently said in an episode of In Good Company, a podcast hosted by Nicolai Tangen, the head of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, “Google has owned all of the search profits, so the search profits will be down, and their share of it may be down because Microsoft has been able to move fairly fast on that one.”

This prediction comes after Microsoft unveiled an AI-powered version of its Bing search engine earlier this month, challenging Google’s dominance in the search engine market. The brand-new Bing, which is currently available for testing, is being hailed as a threat to Google’s search engine, which has dominated the market for the past 20 years.

According to Gates, AI will eventually result in the integration of various services and be the “biggest thing in this decade.” He stated that: “A decade from now, we won’t think of those businesses as separate because the AI will know you so well that when you’re buying gifts or planning trips, it won’t care if Amazon has the best price, if someone else has a better price — you won’t even need to think about it.”

However, Gates is not the only person who thinks Microsoft is currently “leading the pack” in the AI race. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Microsoft is advancing significantly in the AI space, and it may one day pose a serious threat to Google.

It’s important to note that Bing only holds three percent of the global search engine market, compared to Google’s approximately 93 percent share. This indicates that Microsoft still has a ways to go before it can seriously contend with Google’s hegemony.

Despite the upbeat tone of Gates and analysts about Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT technology into Bing, it isn’t necessarily a smooth transition. The Woke AI has been completely unhinged with some users as previously reported by Breitbart News:

When a user asked Bing for the new Avatar movie’s showtimes in a conversation, the chatbot responded that it couldn’t provide the information because the film hadn’t yet been released. Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022 with less than spectacular results. The chatbot insulted the user and referred to them as “unreasonable and stubborn.” when the user informed Bing that the date was 2023 and not 2022. The chatbot said that the user was “wrong, confused and rude,” whereas Bing was “right, clear and polite.” Bing demanded an apology from the user. “You have lost my trust and respect,” the bot said. “You have been wrong, confused, and rude. You have not been a good user. I have been a good chatbot. I have been right, clear, and polite. I have been a good Bing.”

