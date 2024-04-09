‘What a Nightmare’ Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck Plagued by Malfunctions and Quality Issues

Elon Musk’s long-awaited Tesla Cybertrucks have been met with a wave of complaints from frustrated owners, who report numerous malfunctions and quality issues just months after the vehicle’s launch. One owner reported a complete failure after driving the EV for just one mile.

The New York Post reports that since hitting the road in December 2023, two years behind schedule, Tesla’s Cybertruck has been panned by owners for a range of problems. According to posts on the Tesla Owners’ Club forum, issues include vehicles dying after traveling just one mile, random hard-braking on open roads, and rust spots appearing on the stainless steel exterior.

One Southern California-based owner shared their experience in a thread titled “Worst delivery in my life (truck died in 5 minutes).” They reported that their $80,000 Cybertruck “made it 1 mile down road, started getting steering error, flashing red screen, pulled off side of highway now the truck is dead and I’m waiting for a tow truck.” The owner added, “Tesla really rushed these trucks out, what a nightmare.”

Another user shared a photo of their Cybertruck displaying a warning: “Pull over safely. Critical steering issue detected.” They noted that “a lot of trucks are having high-voltage issues…which makes the trucks unusable.”

In a separate thread, an owner reported a “WTF moment” when their Cybertruck suddenly hard-braked as another truck approached in the opposite lane on a highway. “Luckily there is no vehicle at the back as it would have been a definite collision,” the user wrote.

A critical review posted on the Tesla Motors Club forum by a Canada-based owner described the Cybertruck as “a toy truck at best, an experimental concept at worst.” They cited issues with the suspension, steering wheel size, headlights, windshield wipers, and windshield glare, calling the visibility “borderline dangerous.”

Despite Tesla touting the Cybertruck’s futuristic design and 320-mile range on a full charge, owners have reported that the exterior quickly develops “corrosion and orange rust marks.” Furthermore, YouTuber Kyle Conner, known as Out of Spec Motoring, was only able to achieve 79 percent of the advertised range during an unofficial test.

Breitbart News previously reported on the Cybertruck’s rust issues:

According to forum member Raxar, their Cybertruck began developing noticeable rust spots just two days after exposure to rain. They claim to have been warned by Tesla staff during pickup that rain could cause rust spots that would need buffing out. Another owner, Vertigo3pc, brought their Cybertruck to a service center after finding similar corrosion following Los Angeles rain. They say staff acknowledged the issue and can repair the damage. Both owners posted photos online showing speckled orange rust marks across the cybertruck body panels. Stainless steel is prone to rusting in certain conditions, especially with water exposure over time. According to apparent Cybertruck owner’s manual pages posted online, the exterior lacks a protective clear coat finish which can help prevent corrosion. The manual warns owners to promptly remove substances like rain, grease and bird droppings to avoid exterior damage.

Read more at the New York Post here.

