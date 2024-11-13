Virtual Playground: Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is Overrun by Children

Mark Zuckerberg’s Virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds has been overrun by children, as lower age restrictions and more affordable VR headsets have made the Meta platform more accessible to younger users.

Wired reports that in recent years, Meta’s virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds has experienced a significant shift in its user demographic, with children now making up a large portion of its population. This change can be attributed to a combination of factors, including lowered age restrictions and the increasing affordability of VR headsets.

Meta first opened Horizon Worlds to users ages 13 and older in the US and Canada in April 2023. The following year, in June 2024, the company expanded 13-and-up access to all countries where Quest headsets are sold. Most recently, in August 2024, Meta lowered the age gate even further to 10 years old for US and Canadian preteens. These changes have led to a flood of young users entering the VR platform.

Alongside the lowered age restrictions, the release of Meta’s budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset has made the technology more accessible to families. At just $300, the Quest 3S is one of the most affordable ways to experience virtual reality, appealing to parents who may have previously been hesitant to invest in the technology for their children.

As a result of these factors, Horizon Worlds has transformed into a virtual playground dominated by young users. Children can be found everywhere in the platform, engaging in activities such as playing games, exploring virtual spaces, and socializing with friends and new acquaintances.

While the influx of young users has brought a new sense of life and energy to Horizon Worlds, it has also raised concerns about the potential risks and challenges associated with children in virtual environments. Some adult users have expressed frustration with the sometimes chaotic and immature behavior of younger users, while others worry about the potential for children to be exposed to inappropriate content or interactions.

Read more at Wired here.

