Meta Suffers Major Service Disruption Impacting Facebook and Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire experienced a significant outage on Friday morning, with many users reporting issues accessing Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

The New York Post reports that a widespread service disruption affected Meta’s primary social media platforms on Friday, leaving many users unable to access Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. The outage, which began during morning hours, was documented through a surge of user reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks service interruptions across digital platforms.

According to data from Downdetector, Instagram experienced a dramatic spike in problem reports, escalating from a typical baseline of approximately 25 complaints to several thousand within a short timeframe. Users reported various issues including being unexpectedly logged out of their accounts, inability to load the application, and complete loss of access to their profiles.

Facebook communications chief Andy Stone acknowledged the issue on X:

The disruption prompted frustrated users to voice their concerns on Downdetector’s comment section, where many described their experiences with the outage. Users reported encountering blank pages when attempting to access the platform, while others noted being suddenly logged out without warning and facing barriers when trying to sign back into their accounts.

The technical problems extended beyond Instagram to encompass Facebook and Messenger as well. On the social media platform X, numerous users shared their experiences of being forcibly logged out of both Facebook and its messaging service. When these users attempted to regain access, they encountered error messages that prevented successful login.

The scope of the outage appeared to be substantial, with some users experiencing simultaneous logouts from both Facebook and Messenger. Questions arose among the user community regarding whether the service disruption was limited to specific regions or had reached a global scale. At least one social media post suggested the outage had affected Facebook users worldwide, stating that “Facebook is down globally.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.