Vice President JD Vance faced a Michigan mother’s complaints about a data center’s constant buzzing during a CBS News town hall in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. Vance responded that every data center company must become a “good community citizen.”

NewsWeek reports that the woman told Vance that a data center across the street from her home had made her family’s life miserable. “Even with our windows closed the buzzing could be heard throughout our home day and night 24/7,” she said. She described herself as a plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit over the noise.

Vance acknowledged the problem. “Well, it’s a great question and I want to assure you that we do very much care about communities like yours,” he said. When he learned her children’s ages, three months and 21 months, he said the situation could “cause real problems.” He added, “I really do care about this,” before elaborating: “We have a three-month-old exposed to constant noise. It can be a problem for everybody, especially mom sleeping, so I’m very mindful of that.”

Vance pointed to the administration’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge as evidence of its approach. “We’ve effectively required the data centers to say before they go into community they’re going to make sure that they’re good community citizens,” he said. He also argued the facilities deliver benefits that often go unrecognized. “There is a good that comes from data centers too, and what I mean is, you know that whenever we use AI on our phone, like the actual work, that the computation is actually being done at data centers whether it’s in Michigan or anywhere else across the country,” he said.

He brought up an example from Louisiana, where he said local teachers would receive $50,000 bonuses each, funded by data center revenue, and where the facility would also feed electricity back into the grid. He warned, too, that China is trying to overtake the United States in the technology race.

The complaints track a bigger fight already underway in Michigan, where a $16 billion data center project backed by Oracle and OpenAI in Saline Township has drawn resident opposition over water supplies, strain on the electrical grid and the loss of rural character. Reuters reported that at least 13 data centers were in various stages of planning across the state as of July.

Breitbart News previously reported that $68 billion in data center projects have been delayed or canceled in the last three months:

The projects, tracked by Data Center Watch, a project of the AI intelligence company 10a Labs, made up more than half of all new large-scale developments the group monitored during that period. Data Center Watch’s lead analyst, Miquel Vila, said opposition to the industry is broadening. “New groups continue to emerge, opposition is appearing across a wide range of states and jurisdictions, and online petition signatures continue to grow,” he said. The numbers back that up. Data Center Watch counted 843 opposition groups spread across 49 states; Hawaii is the only state without one. About 30 statehouses have introduced or adopted rules covering data center siting, electricity use or water consumption. In Tennessee, a petition against a single data center project drew more than 500,000 signatures on Change.org, more than a third of all signatures collected on the platform that quarter, according to Data Center Watch.

AI data centers and the integration of this technology is changing the political landscape. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at NewsWeek here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.