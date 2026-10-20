Green Inferno: Fire Destroys 6 Luxury Cadillac EVs at Texas Dealership, Takes 18 Hours to Extinguish

A fire that began with a single luxury vehicle at a Cadillac dealership in Fort Worth, Texas, spread to destroy six electric SUVs and damage two others before firefighters brought it under control nearly 18 hours later.

AutoBlog reports that the fire broke out around 5:00 p.m. on October 9 at the dealership. Firefighters stayed at the site until 10:28 a.m. the next morning, rotating crews every two hours because of exhaustion during the drawn out response. No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to surrounding property or neighboring businesses.

Most of the destroyed vehicles were Cadillac Escalade IQs, the brand’s luxury electric SUV that starts around $130,000. Two additional vehicles were damaged but not destroyed. The cause of the initial ignition remains under investigation.

The large-scale use comes with significant risks, although most modern power systems choose this formulation because it boasts higher energy density, as well as greater charging and discharging efficiency. However, lithium-ion batteries have a volatile, flammable electrolyte. So, while there are safeguards to avoid fires, all the combustible ingredients are still there. Flames can accelerate through chain reactions, known as thermal runaway. Big batteries are made up of several cells packed together. Current is constantly flowing inside, which generates heat. If there are no barriers between the components, a failure in one part quickly cascades through. While elaborate (and critical) equipment for cooling the system is put in place, it draws on the energy of the actual powerpack and reduces its output. In addition, when charged, a coat of lithium metal can form on the surface and dendrites, or needle-like structures can grow, and lead to short-circuits. There are other considerations, too. For instance, in its review of battery failures in 2019 and 2012, the Arizona State Commission pointed to reports of “fires with 10 feet to 15 feet flame lengths that grew into 50 feet to 75 feet flame lengths appearing to be fed by flammable liquids coming from the cabinets.” After one incident, it took nearly three months to discharge the stranded energy.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on the dangers of EVs, including on “thermal runaway,” the main culprit in EV battery fires:

The timing is awkward for General Motors, which is ramping up production of the Escalade IQ as its flagship electric luxury vehicle. The company is also facing a separate federal investigation covering more than a million vehicles over braking concerns, unrelated to the dealership fire.

Read more at AutoBlog here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.