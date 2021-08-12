Chris Cuomo, the disgraced CNN primetime anchor, has lost over 40 percent of his female viewers.

Per Fox News:

“Cuomo Prime Time” averaged 488,000 female viewers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week — the three episodes hosted by Chris Cuomo following the Tuesday attorney general report, as he took Friday off. The turnout was a 41% decline from the year-to-date female viewership of “Cuomo Prime Time,” while the program also lost 45% percent of female viewers compared to the same week in 2020. “Cuomo Prime Time” also lost 14% of the female viewers who tuned in during the second quarter of 2021. CNN’s troubled anchor also lost significant female viewers among the advertiser demographic of adults age 25-54. “Cuomo Prime Time” averaged 86,000 female viewers among the key demo during the three episodes hosted by the program’s namesake last week, down 33% compared to the second quarter totals and down a stunning 56% compared to the 2021 average.

This, of course, all comes on the heels of Fredo’s role in advising his brother, the disgraced and soon-to-be-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), to smear the multitudes of women who’ve accused the governor of sexual misconduct as liars.

Back in May, after Fredo was caught advising his brother to smear his accusers, Fredo promised never to do it again. CNNLOL also promised Fredo would never do it again. But now, there are multiple reports Fredo is doing it again, and earlier this week, when he had the chance to deny he was doing it again, he did not deny he was doing it again.

The female problem for Fredo is obvious. He’s spent his years at CNNLOL posing as a genial goof, a good guy on the side of women, most especially women who are the victims of powerful men. Then he’s caught blatantly siding with his creepy brother and urging his brother to attack his alleged victims as cranks and liars.

Fredo’s image is forever tarnished.

The problem for CNNLOL is that as bad as all this is, and as much as CNNLOL might want to try and restore its decimated reputation by firing Fredo, it really can’t. Fredo is CNLOL’s top-rated guy. That’s how bad things are at CNNLOL; a disgraced and discredited Fredo (with terrible ratings) is still CNNLOL’s top-rated anchor. So CNNLOL is kind of stuck with Cuomo and all the reputational damage he’s caused and will continue to cause their eternally damaged brand.

CNNLOL will fire people for refusing to get vaccinated, but look at all the ethical violations Fredo’s committed in just the past year or so, and he still has a job. He hasn’t even been suspended…

He poses as an objective anchor while advising Governor Brother to smear his sexual assault accusers as liars.

He lies about never again advising his brother.

He refuses to wear a mask while he shames others for not wearing a mask.

Enjoys VIP coronavirus testing courtesy of his Governor Brother.

He violates quarantine while he knew he was infected with the China Flu.

He uses CNNLOL to stage a phony quarantine exit from his basement.

He lies about staying quarantined in his basement.

Does multiple on-air interviews with Governor Brother to turn him into a folk hero while Governor Brother was killing old people and reportedly groping state troopers.

CNNLOL has no ethics, and CNNLOL can’t lose the only guy who sometimes brings in a million viewers.

This is all so much fun.

Let’s all hope Fredo stays at CNNLOL forever.

