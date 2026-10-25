Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt married in Florida on Saturday, culminating a luminary-filled nuptial weekend that included President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, top network executives, and a coterie of cable news stars.

Earhardt, 50, walked down the aisle in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown to join Hannity in “I do’” at the iconic Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, following the couple’s nearly two-year engagement.

The church is a century-old Gothic-style sanctuary and the oldest existing congregation in Palm Beach.

It was followed by a reception at the nearby Everglades Club, an elite members-only haunt “that guards its exclusivity so fiercely that patrons are barred from bringing cell phones onto the premises,” the Daily Mail reported.

The reception represented the second day of political star power showing up in southeastern Florida.

The nuptials weekend was kicked off Friday night with a VIP party at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate attended by the president and first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.

Based on coverage from Fox and others, other attendees at the wedding and the reception included many seen regularly on Hannity’s prime time show, including Eric and Lara Trump, South Carolina GOP Sens. Tim Scott and Darline Graham, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, sports journalist Sage Steele, trainer Jillian Michaels, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn, and “God Bless the USA” country singer Lee Greenwood, who reportedly performed the song at the wedding reception.

Fox News was well represented with wedding attendees, including Earhardt’s Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones, and Brian Kilmeade, plus Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier, newly hired Fox News contributor Karoline Leavitt, Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, and network president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy,” Earhardt said in a statement released via Fox News.”To celebrate this beautiful season of our lives surrounded by the people we love most is truly a dream come true.”

She added, “God has blessed us in more ways than we could ever imagine, and I am so thankful that He brought Sean and me together.”

Hannity, 64, a close and reliable supporter of President Trump, added, “Ainsley is an incredible person and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful that God brought us together. Faith, family and friendship are what matter most in life and having so many people we love and care about together to celebrate this moment means the world to us.”

The president was at the Mar-a-Lago party hosted by Hannity but did not attend the wedding or reception Saturday as he was campaigning in Georgia for midterm candidates.

Hannity and Earhardt were Fox colleagues and best friends until the relationship blossomed, according to a network insider, with the primetime hosts making an effort to keep their romance out of the news cycle, the Mail reported Sunday.

The wedding was held at the same church where Hannity proposed to the morning host over Christmas in 2024.

Hannity moved to South Florida full time in 2024 and owns two townhouses in Palm Beach and a waterfront home in nearby Manalapan that he bought for a combined $44 million, according to the Mail.

Earhardt, however, stayed put in New York, tied to the morning Fox and Friends show, which is shot in the network’s Manhattan studio.

Hannity does his show from a Florida studio apparently located on one of his properties.

They reportedly made their relationship work by crisscrossing the country on “romantic weekend trips,” according to the Mail.

Hannity split from his first wife, Jill Rhodes, 64, with whom he shares children, Patrick, 27, and Merri, 25, in 2015.

Earhardt has a ten-year-old daughter, Hayden, from a previous marriage.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.