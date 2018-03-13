Fall Out Boy to Headline March for Our Lives Concert to Benefit Gun Control Groups

Rock band Fall Out Boy is set to headline a benefit concert on March 23 to raise money for gun control groups more than a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The concert will be held in Washington the day before the student march for gun control takes place.

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz said, “This is a time for action. We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country. We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis.”

G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and other artists will also be performing, with proceeds from the concert going to the Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety and Gabby Giffords’ gun control group.

Giffords commented on the concert, saying, “I’m thrilled that the night before students take to the streets to march in communities across the country, this concert will provide an opportunity for us to gather and show support for the activism of young people and to encourage them to stay loud as they demand a safer future.”

Country superstar Tim McGraw held a similar concert for gun control in July 2015. Breitbart News reported that McGraw donated proceeds from his concert to Sandy Hook Promise, a gun control group which fights for more firearm restrictions in states throughout the country.

