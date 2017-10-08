SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Rep Scalise: Lawbreakers Are the Problem, Not Too Many Guns

by Pam Key8 Oct 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was wounded in a shooting last June, argued against stricter gun control.

Scalise said, “In the end, you have laws that are on the books that aren’t being enforced. Go out and focus on enforcing those laws.”

He continued, “The problem is not that there are too many guns, it’s that there are people that will go out and break the law, whether it’s a gun or some other weapon or a bomb. There is no excuse for breaking the law. There is no excuse for using any kind of weapon to try to take the life of an innocent person.”

