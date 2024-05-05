A friend of a man engaged to a Wisconsin elementary school teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a fifth grader reportedly said the couple’s wedding is not going to happen.

Twenty-four-year-old Madison Bergmann and Sam Hickman had planned to marry in July, however, those plans have apparently been canceled, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Images show the teacher with her fiancé:

An anonymous friend of Hickman told the outlet the wedding probably will not happen because “Sam is really upset and heartbroken. He’s embarrassed and pissed. He didn’t deserve this. Everyone is pissed.”

Authorities arrested Bergmann on Wednesday for allegedly “making out” with a young boy who attended River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, Breitbart News reported.

The boy’s mother confiscated his phone once she allegedly overheard a conversation between her child and the teacher.

“The 11-year-old victim’s parents then discovered several text messages between him and the teacher, featuring conversations about inappropriate encounters that allegedly occurred in Bergmann’s classroom during lunch periods or after school,” the outlet said.

The suspect is accused of writing that she liked it when the child touched her and when they kissed. “Upon reading the disturbing messages, the boy’s father stormed into the school with printouts of the conversations in hand,” the Breitbart News article said, adding that police then launched an investigation.

The teacher eventually revealed that she obtained the child’s phone number from his mother after she went on a trip to the Afton Alps with the family.

Per the Post, Hickman’s friend said it was a mutual decision to cancel the wedding. The friend added that “he says it’s f–ked up that she cheated with a little kid.”

Bergmann, has since been ordered to have no contact with the victim or any minors and must wear a GPS monitor, according to KARE:

The Hudson School District said the teacher was placed on administrative leave. Officials charged her with a single count of first-degree child sexual assault and released her on a $25,000 signature bond, according to the Post.