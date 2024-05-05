Poll: More Americans Trust Trump over Biden on Economy, Inflation

A poll shows that more Americans trust former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden on the handling of inflation and the economy.

Surveying 2,260 registered voters between April 25-30, the ABC News/Ipsos poll found that Americans regarded inflation and the economy as the top issues going into the 2024 election, with a majority favoring Trump over Biden to handle those issues. Per the Hill:

88 percent of Americans in the survey said the economy was important when deciding whom to vote for, and 85 percent said the same for inflation. 46 percent of surveyed Americans said they trust Trump on the economy, while 32 percent said the same of Biden. Another 21 percent said they trusted neither of the presidential front-runners on the issue. 44 percent of surveyed Americans also said they trusted Trump to handle inflation, compared to the 30 percent who responded the same for Biden. Another 25 percent said they trusted neither candidate on the issue.

As Breitbart News reported, the poll also showed that Americans are split on the issue of Trump or Biden being better equipped to protect democracy.

“Americans are evenly divided on which 2024 presidential candidate they trust to handle ‘protecting democracy,’ a poll revealed Sunday,” it noted. “When U.S. adults were asked who they trust to handle the amorphous, corporate media-pushed concept of ‘protecting democracy,’ 38 percent of U.S. adults favor former President Donald Trump and 38 percent favor President Joe Biden, according to the ABC News/ Ipsos poll.”

“Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents believe neither candidate is capable of ‘protecting democracy,'” it added.

Biden and Trump have consistently been neck-on-neck in polls with Americans on the issue of protecting democracy.

