Jay Inslee: I’ll Ask Megan Rapinoe To Be My Secretary of State

Longshot 2020 presidential candidate Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said Saturday that he will ask U.S. Women’s National Soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe to serve as Secretary of State if he is elected to the White House.

“My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state,” Inslee said at the progressive political convention Netroots Nation, before conceding, “I haven’t asked her yet so this could be a surprise to her.”

“I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president’s foreign policies,” the governor added.

Inslee’s remarks come after Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl said he wouldn’t be surprised if Rapinoe jumps into politics one day.

“When you look at what she talks about, how comfortable she is doing that, how important all this stuff is to her, using her platform…I wouldn’t be surprised eventually if that might be something that she thinks about,” said Wahl. “If she wants to pursue that, I think she could.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Rapinoe has emerged as one of the most potent symbols of the anti-Trump resistance after she declared that she did not want to go to the “fucking White House” even if her team brought home its fourth World Cup title. The co-captain has refused to put her hand over her heart and sing the national anthem and made headlines before the World Cup when she kneeled during the national anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick. Left-wing polling outfit Public Policy Polling actually polled a hypothetical presidential matchup between Rapinoe and Trump. The poll, released this week, had Rapinoe defeating Trump by a percentage point.

Rapinoe made headlines Wednesday for calling on Americans to “love more, hate less” during her victory speech celebrating the team’s second consecutive World Cup victory.

“This is my charge to everyone. We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less. We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility,” the soccer player said.

“There has been so much contention in these last years I have been a victim of that I have been a perpetrator of that,” she added.