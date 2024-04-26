Raskin: Supreme Court Should Be Moved ‘Over to the RNC Headquarters’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Supreme Court should be moved to the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters after their questions during the oral arguments on immunity for former President Donald Trump.

Raskin said, “They’re politicians who are not even subject to popular election, unlike me. They should move the Supreme Court over to the RNC headquarters because they’re acting like a bunch of partisan operatives. The most astonishing thing for me today was Justice Alito’s question he actually asked whether holding the president criminally accountable for actual crimes committed whether murder or coup or you name it, whether holding them accountable would actually encourage them to stage more violent coups to stay in office to avoid prosecution, which buys completely into Donald Trump’s narcissistic criminal worldview. I mean, for all of American history, we’ve said presidents are subject to criminal prosecution if they commit crimes.”

He continued, “Now they say, well, if you’re really mean to Donald Trump, and you hold him accountable the way every other American citizen is accountable, then he’ll really overthrow the government. He’ll really bring out the big guns, and we can’t afford that. That is a kind of masochistic capitulationism to Donald Trump’s authoritarianism. Of course you’ve got to hold the president accountable to the law — it’s the basic premise of our law that no one is above the law, including the president.”

Raskin added, “Now we’ve got a bunch of justices who are asking questions that indicate that they are as corrupted as members of Congress who I served with.”

