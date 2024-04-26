Watch: Las Vegas Substitute Teacher Brawls with Student for Using the ‘N-Word’

A Las Vegas substitute teacher got into a physical fight with a high schooler whom he had asked to leave the classroom for allegedly using a racial slur, with a shocking video of the incident going viral.

Re’Kwon Smith, 27, was instructing at Valley High School on Thursday when he told the unidentified teen boy to get out of the class after he supposedly said the “n-word,” KLAS reported.

The student allegedly initiated the physical contact when he “grabbed” Smith’s shirt, but the sub drastically escalated the situation instead of behaving as an adult.

Footage captured by other students in the hallway shows Smith and the student trading haymaker punches before the teen is knocked down. Smith can then be seen striking the boy once more, who was attempting to cover his head while curled up on the tile floor.

The substitute remained hovering over the teen and appeared to be yelling just inches away from his face until other students physically separated the two.

“You’re going to jail, [slur],” the student said as he was led away, according to a New York Post report.

“We are aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student,” a message from Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter to parents said.

“The information is preliminary, however, please know that CCSDPD [Clark County School District Police Department] is investigating the matter. Once we have information to share, we will be sure to update our community,” the memo, obtained by KVVU, read.

Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in serious bodily harm, assault of a school pupil on school property, interfering with a student from attending school, and threatening to do bodily harm to a public school student.

He is being held on $9,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The student, who has not been publicly identified due to being a minor, was also arrested on “unspecified charges” according to the Post.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect. Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken,” district officials wrote in a statement.

Smith had been working for the district since November 2023 and has since been removed from the list of eligible substitute teachers.