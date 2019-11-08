Pete Buttigieg: Trump Has ‘Done Nothing to Command My Respect’

Buttigieg: "He doesn't respect his own presidency…at a deeper level I don't think he respects himself" pic.twitter.com/rZPBHYAf4p

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRISTOPHER CUOMO: You talk a lot about respect. Respect these competitors, even if they come at you and they say things, do you respect President Trump?

PETE BUTTIGIEG: I respect the office of the presidency.

CUOMO: The second part is what I’m talking about — the man.

BUTTIGIEG: He has done nothing to command my respect, I’ll say that.

CUOMO: Why?

BUTTIGIEG: Because he doesn’t respect his own presidency and frankly, at a deeper level, I don’t think he respects himself. I think he has created a sort of cartoon character, which is fine if you’re a reality T.V. star where you’re playing a part — even if that part is yourself — but when you’re the President of the United States, lives depend on your integrity, on your wisdom, on your judgement, and I just don’t see it in this White House.

CUOMO: And in the man, you don’t see it?

BUTTIGIEG: I don’t see any integrity there. You look at him and there is just a sense that he would do anything. This is a guy who’s shown no evidence of any principle other than that of advancing himself and that is so costly right now.