Articles to impeach President Joe Biden over his decision to withhold aid to Israel for political reasons are in preparation, freshman Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) announced Thursday.

Biden’s decision to withhold bombs from Israel is concerning due to its political implications. Biden’s base wants him to defund Israel, while many moderate Democrats support Israel’s ability to defend itself against terrorists. Biden appears stuck between competing coalitions during an election year. He currently trails in the polls to Trump and has a historically low approval rating to win reelection as an incumbent.

Democrats accused former President Donald Trump in 2019 of withholding military aid from Ukraine for alleged political reasons.

“These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now,” Mills told Fox News.

Impeachment proceedings already have some support. “The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) posted on X. “Only with Biden, it’s true.”

Trump also believes Biden withheld aid for political reasons. “He did it as a political decision,” Trump said. “You have to do the right decision, not the political decision,” Trump said Thursday before he entered a Manhattan courtroom for his criminal trial.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported on the contrast between Trump and Biden’s decision to withhold aid for reported political reasons: In 2019, Democrats impeached then-President Donald Trump for allegedly withholding security funds from Ukraine for political reasons, though the funds were eventually delivered and there was never proof of a “quid-pro-quo.” In this case, the Biden administration is withholding much-needed munitions in the middle of a “hot” war against a terrorist army and other terrorist groups on several fronts, as well as against attacks from their Iranian sponsors. Biden recently signed billions of dollars in new military aid to Israel, after first proposing a supplemental aid package several months ago, but did not push the legislation for months and tied it to other priorities, like funds for Ukraine. Israel entered Rafah on Monday after Hamas attacked a humanitarian aid crossing and refused to agree to terms for a hostage release deal. The last four Hamas battalions are said to be in Rafah along with the remaining Israeli hostages.