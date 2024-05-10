Police: $2 Million Worth of Fentanyl Mysteriously Delivered to Maine Resident

A Maine resident was the recipient of “misdelivered” packages from California containing $2 million worth of fentanyl, police said.

The Winslow Police Department is investigating two mysterious packages that a resident reported on Friday, May 3, complaining that he/she did not order anything or expect anything to be delivered.

“When the package was opened, it contained multiple bags of pills. They tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid,” police said in a statement on Facebook. “A second package containing more pills was delivered Saturday.”

WINSLOW — Police are investigating after two misdelivered packages were found to contain nearly 30 pounds of pills… Posted by Winslow Police Department-Maine on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

The total weight of the pills was almost 30 pounds, with officials estimating the street value at up to $2 million.

The method or service by which the packages were delivered is unclear.

Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing said the investigation is ongoing, with no further updates being given.