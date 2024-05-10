Police: $2 Million Worth of Fentanyl Mysteriously Delivered to Maine Resident

A Maine resident was the recipient of “misdelivered” packages from California containing $2 million worth of fentanyl, police said.
The Winslow Police Department is investigating two mysterious packages that a resident reported on Friday, May 3, complaining that he/she did not order anything or expect anything to be delivered.
“When the package was opened, it contained multiple bags of pills. They tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid,” police said in a statement on Facebook. “A second package containing more pills was delivered Saturday.”
The total weight of the pills was almost 30 pounds, with officials estimating the street value at up to $2 million.
The method or service by which the packages were delivered is unclear.
Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing said the investigation is ongoing, with no further updates being given.
